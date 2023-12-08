Donald Trump lashed out late Thursday at a top Democratic donor who reportedly gave money to GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and helped to fund E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing the former president of rape.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared screenshots of a New York Times article reporting that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire LinkedIn co-founder, had given $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund. “This disgusting Slob, a Democrat Political Operative, is the same guy who funded a woman who I knew absolutely nothing about, sued me for Rape, for which I was found NOT GUILTY,” Trump fumed.

A Manhattan jury in May did not find that Trump had raped Carroll but did find him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. Continuing his rant late Thursday, Trump called the civil trial “disgraceful” and “very unfair.”

The 2024 GOP frontrunner also curiously went on to attack his own attorney in the case. “I was asked by my lawyer not to attend—‘It was beneath me, and they have no case,’” Trump wrote in the post. “That was not good advice.”

According to the Times, Hoffman has funded multiple anti-Trump political candidates and causes. Explaining his financial support for Carroll and others in a LinkedIn post earlier this year, Hoffman wrote that a “theme” to a number of his donations was “protecting the rule of law from the threat posed by Donald Trump’s scorched-earth legal methods.”