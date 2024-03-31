Trump Rages Against His Legal Foes in Unhinged Easter Screed

It seems Donald Trump is having a very normal Easter Sunday.

In a lengthy holiday temper tantrum posted to Truth Social, Trump went after several of his favorite courtroom targets, accusing them of doing “EVERYTHING POSSIBLE” to derail his 2024 re-election effort.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON,” the former president began in his 166-word rant.

He then listed off his enemies, including “DERANGED” Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has twice indicted Trump on federal charges, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting him on election interference charges in Georgia.

But Trump saved the brunt of his ire for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He accused the D.A. with zero evidence of working “WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS” to indict him in the looming hush-money case involving alleged payments to Stormy Daniels. The hush-money trial is set to kick off April 15.

Bragg on Thursday asked the presiding judge in the hush-money case to expand the gag order Trump was issued earlier that week, which prevents him from attacking court staff, prosecutors, and their families. It remains to be seen whether the judge—who has also been targeted—will tighten the gag on the former president.

“HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE,” Trump grumbled.