Proud Boys Rally After Trump Debate Defense: ‘Fuck Them Up’

President Donald Trump refused to condemn right-wing extremist groups when put on the spot during a segment about Black Lives Matter protests during the first presidential debate.

“I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing. I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace,” Trump said in Cleveland.

“Well, then do it sir,” Fox News moderator Chris Wallace replied, giving the president an ample opening to disavow such violent militias.

“Who would you like me to condemn? The Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem,” Trump said.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden then stepped in with an attempt to correct his opponent on stage. “Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” he said, before Trump cut in.

“You have to be kidding,” the president scoffed.

The former vice president was referencing comments made by FBI director Chris Wray, who said earlier this month during testimony that antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.” Wray also testified that white supremacist violence makes up the lion’s share of the U.S. domestic terrorism threat.

Outside of the debate, Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs saw Trump’s remarks as permission to “fuck up” the group’s foes.

“Trump basically said to go fuck them up!” Biggs wrote on Parler, an alternative social media network that courts conservatives. “This makes me so happy.”

Other Proud Boys leaders posted on Parler and Telegram, another social network popular with far-right figures banned, that they would follow Trump’s request to “stand down and stand by.”

“I will stand down sir!!!” Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio wrote on Parler. “Standing by sir. So Proud of my guys right now.”

Daryl Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst who in 2009 warned of the growing threat of far-right militias, told The Daily Beast that “within the context of Trump’s statements which insinuate future voter fraud, a rigged election, etc., [it] sounds like a subtle endorsement of future use violence by the Proud Boys. Again, another statement by the president that fans the flames of fear and seems to support violent far right groups, rather than condemn them.”

Trump also declined to pledge to accept the outcome of the election. Asked if he would instruct his followers to react calmly, he said he wanted them to go to the polls and “watch” for any fraud.