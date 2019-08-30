Not that we couldn’t have guessed it, but two Trumpy moves about the border wall and the FEMA funding, aside from being indefensible policy, tell us what the president’s core re-election strategy is going to be: quadruple down on immigrant-bashing.

As you might have heard Wednesday, President Donald Trump wants his people to hurry up and build the damn wall, as The Washington Post first reported. If it’s not in place by Election Day, the paper reported, Trump fears his base will consider it some kind of betrayal. So finally we have our answer, or at least Trump’s answer, to the what-would-it-take question: He could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote, but evidently he can’t disappointment them on this one.

As you also may have heard, the Department of Homeland Security is moving about $270 million, including $151 million in disaster relief funds, away from FEMA and toward more migrant detention. This came as Hurricane Dorian descended on Puerto Rico, but hey, that’s all right, because Trump is “the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!” (Just ask him.) It also comes the week after the administration launched a plan to ditch that sissy 20-day limit on locking up migrant children in order to hold them at the border indefinitely.