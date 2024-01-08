Donald Trump says he’ll attend a federal appeals court hearing Tuesday in Washington, D.C., about his claim of having presidential immunity from prosecution.

Confirming his attendance in a Truth Social post Monday, he added: “Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity.”

Trump maintains that he has “absolute immunity” against allegations that he attempted to defraud the U.S. government and obstruct Congress by plotting to overturn the result of the 2020 election in his favor. He claims that his election subversion case—one of four criminal indictments faced by the 2024 GOP frontrunner—should be dismissed on the grounds that former presidents can’t be prosecuted for actions taken in office related to their official responsibilities.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan last month rejected Trump’s immunity claim last month but agreed that proceedings in the case should pause while the former president appeals the decision. The U.S. Supreme Court in December rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a fast-tracked, definitive ruling on Trump’s immunity claim, potentially jeopardizing the scheduled March start date of Trump’s trial.

“I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over,” Trump’s post continued. “I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country [sic].”

“By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box,” the post added. “As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused. The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!”