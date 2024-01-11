Trump Says He’s Already Picked a Running Mate

In his final town hall before next Monday’s Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump said he’s made up his mind on his running mate should he become the GOP’s presidential nominee.

“I know who it’s going to be,” the former president told Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, though he declined to give any specifics.

“I can’t tell you that, really,” he said after being prodded. After Baier wanted a hint, Trump pushed back, “We’ll do another show sometime.”

As to whether or not Trump would be amenable to “mending fences” with those who have challenged him in the GOP primary, he indicated that he would.

“Oh, sure. I will, I will. I already am starting to like Chris Christie better,” he said to laugher, hours after the former New Jersey governor who centered his campaign around opposing Trump dropped out of the race. Yet he dismissed having Christie as his running mate—not like that role would be something that Christie would be likely to accept.

“I don’t see it. That would be an upset,” Trump remarked.

Also in the town hall, which was aired live—unlike Trump’s three prior ones—the former president presented a stark preview of his immigration policy should voters give him a second term.

When asked by a supporter in the audience how he would “gather the several millions that have already entered our country illegally and return them to their country of origin,” Trump was blunt.

The current rate of immigration “is not sustainable for our country,” he said.

“Did you see in New York City, where they’re getting the regular students out and they’re putting migrants in their place?” he continued.

“We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country. W e're bringing everybody back to where they came from. We have no choice. We have no choice.”