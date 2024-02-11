Trump Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Disloyal’ to Him in Bonkers Post

Donald Trump is so thirsty.

The ex-president spent part of Super Bowl Sunday whining that Taylor Swift should support him and speculating that Travis Kelce hates him.

In a post on Truth Social, he touted his 2018 signing of the Music Modernization Act, which he said he did “for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists.” That, he wrote, should be reason alone for Swift to turn her back on Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” he wrote. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

Swift endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, telling V Magazine the U.S. needed to “elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

Trump also ruminated on Swift’s boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, ahead of his Super Bowl appearance, writing that he likes Kelce “even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

There has been no reaction from Kelce or Swift.