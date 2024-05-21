Trump Shares ‘Unified Reich’ Campaign Video During Lunch Break

Donald Trump’s Truth Social account has boosted a campaign video that spoke of a “unified Reich” in America if he reclaims the White House in the November election.

The 30-second video, which is still up, features a series of headlines predicting “what happens after Donald Trump wins,” with answers like, “Economy booms!” and “15 Million Illegal Aliens Deported.” One headline referenced the “creation of a unified Reich,” using a term meaning “realm” or “empire” that is usually associated with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich in Nazi Germany.

The Biden campaign reacted to the video with alarm on Monday night, with campaign spokesman James Singer accusing Trump of “parroting Mein Kampf” in a statement posted to X.

“America, stop scrolling and pay attention. Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a ‘unified reich,’” Singer wrote.

Amid the controversy, Trump’s campaign said Trump himself had nothing to do with the video and that it had been inadvertently shared by a staffer while the former president was on lunch break from his hush-money trial in Manhattan on Monday.

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court,” campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, adding that “the real extremist is Joe Biden” for having supposedly “turned his back on Israel and the Jewish people.”