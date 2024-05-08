Trump Spending Trial Break Dining With Buyers of His NFTs: Report
‘MUGSHOT EDITION’
Donald Trump will use part of his weekly day off from his hush-money trial on Wednesday to attend a Mar-a-Lago dinner for people who blew thousands on his non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to a report. A copy of an invitation to the event seen by Axios says the former president is expected to join people who bought at least 47 of his Trump “Mugshot Edition” NFTs, which sold for $99 each. Supporters who purchased 47 of the tokens are already entitled to a physical card bearing a piece of the suit he wore on the day that his mugshot was taken last year following his arrest in Georgia on charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election, according to a video about the cards. Those who bought almost $10,000 of the NFTs also get to attend a “VIP” cocktail reception before the dinner, as well as receive a card with pieces of both the suit and tie he wore at the time of his arrest.