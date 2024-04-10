Trump Spins New Theory for Why Jews, Black People Vote Dem

Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated an antisemitic trope he pushed just weeks ago, and argued the Jews and Black people vote for Democrats purely “out of habit.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to,” Trump told right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root on The Root Reaction.

Last month, Trump claimed on another program that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion”—a remark that the Biden administration condemned.

Trump also told Root what he believed was the reason for Jews and Black people tending to vote for Democrats over Republicans. Not anything to do with policy, but rather just “habit.”

“Jewish people, by habit, they just—they vote for the Democrat,” Trump said. “And Black people, by habit, vote for the Democrat.”

Trump’s efforts to appeal to Black voters have also seen the former president compare himself to the community, claiming his various criminal cases show that even he faces discrimination.

“A lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me: because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” he said at a February rally. “It’s been pretty amazing. But possibly, I don’t know. Maybe there’s something there.”