Donald Trump took home a double victory Thursday night after a day of positive signs for the former president as he edges closer and closer to the 2024 Republican nomination.

Hours after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that could see him barred from the Colorado primary ballot, Trump notched hist first win of the night in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus.

The Republican caucus is the third to be held for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, after Iowa and New Hampshire. According to Gordon Ackley, Chairman of the Republican Party in the Virgin Islands, Trump received 73.98 percent of the vote compared to Nikki Haley’s 26.02 percent. The win awards him 4 delegates.

In a call to St. Thomas, according to Associated Press, Trump told supporters, “I want to thank you all. We had a tremendous victory. We expected to win, but we didn’t expect to win by that much. You are incredible people I will never forget.”

On Truth Social, Trump posted: “Word just came that we overwhelmingly won the Virgin Islands Caucus, ALL Delegates, with almost 75% of the Vote. I have just called to thank those involved.”

Just a few hours later came Trump’s second win in Nevada.

Nevada’s Republican caucus was already largely predicted to go to Trump—the only major candidate on the ballot after Nikki Haley opted to to skip the caucus in favor of the state’s primary, which was held on Tuesday. Haley finished a devastating third in the race behind the ballot option “none of these candidates.”

The Nevada win, called by the Associated Press, NBC, The New York Times, and CNN, gives Trump 26 delegates. He needs 1215 to win the Republican nomination and may get there by next month, the Associated Press predicts.