Trump’s Testimony Gets Off to a Frosty Start

Donald Trump took the stand Monday in his $250 million fraud trial, facing down prosecutors he claims are carrying out a “witch hunt,” a judge he insists is a “wacko” out to “damage and defame” him and his “very good children,” and an attorney general he has called “failed and corrupt.”

The twice-impeached former president sauntered into the already secure courtroom shortly after 10 a.m., surrounded by a coterie of Secret Service agents.

Within the first few minutes of his testimony, he launched into complaints about “Democrat” prosecutors he described as “Trump haters” who have weaponized the system against him.

He argued that the so-called “worthless statement clause” contained in his financial statements, a disclaimer warning banks they should not rely on the information provided by the Trump Organization, was all the cover he needed.

“These were not really documents that the banks pay much attention to,” Trump insisted. “They looked at the deal... but these were not very important. Primarily for the reason that you had a disclaimer clause.”

State attorney Kevin Wallace asked how Trump knew that banks didn’t pay much attention to statements of financial condition.

“Because I’ve been dealing with banks for 50 years,” Trump shot back. “I know what they look at.”

He claimed “the real values” for his properties, such as Mar-a-Lago, were far higher than what was on his financial statements, calling himself “more expert than anybody else” in the real estate game. He said “brand value” made his assets worth even more, dubiously comparing his name to that of big multinationals like Coca-Cola.

“I didn’t care enough about it to bother with it,” Trump argued.

Trump’s testimony at one point rambled on so long, Judge Arthur Engoron admonished him, “Please, just answer the questions. No speeches.” At another point, he told Trump, “That was a yes-or-no question,” asking him to keep his wandering answers concise.

The case cuts to the core of Trump’s carefully crafted identity as a savvy titan of industry, which New York State Attorney General Letitia James says was built on a foundation of lies. Engoron has already ruled that the ex-president committed repeated and persistent fraud in manipulating aspects of his company’s financial statements upward to gain advantageous rates on bank loans and insurance policies, and downward to lower his tax burden. This portion of the trial is now playing out to determine what penalties Trump and his adult sons will face.

James is seeking $250 million in damages, a ban on Donald, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump from serving as officers of any company doing business in New York, and the cancellation of the Trump Organization’s business licenses.

In April, Trump was deposed by the AG’s office, and crowed that the government’s figures were not only wrong, but actually lower than his properties’ true worth.

“[Y]ou’re talking about numbers that have gone up in some cases many times,” he claimed at the time. “I mean, I won’t go into specifics now, because why should we give you early warnings. But when we testify, we’re going to have numbers that are going to knock your socks off. The numbers are very—your numbers are so incorrect. They’re actually so low, your numbers.”

Engoron was not at all convinced, writing in a Sept. 26 decision that Trump’s company was not at all on the up-and-up, and that Trump himself only made things worse with his “continued reliance on bogus arguments.”

“In defendants’ world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies,” Engoron wrote. “That is a fantasy world, not the real world.”

As The Daily Beast recently reported, Manhattan prosecutors considered bringing criminal racketeering charges against Trump, essentially painting the real estate developer-turned-reality TV star’s business practices as no different from that of a mob boss.

Trump’s adult sons Don Jr. and Eric testified last week, delivering performances on the stand many found less-than-convincing. Both men claimed they simply signed off on paperwork drawn up by Trump Org. accountants, blaming others entirely for any wrongdoing.