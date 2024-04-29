With no other Republican presidential candidates left in the race to regularly rib and ridicule, Donald Trump is apparently channeling his energy into taking down independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Amid GOP fears that Kennedy could end up siphoning crucial votes from Trump’s base in November, the former president issued a clarion call to his followers Sunday: “Don’t waste your Vote on Kennedy!”

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump continued to push his favorite attack line that his vaccine-bashing rival is, in fact, a liberal extremist. “Why did Junior’s family go so bonkers at the thought of him running against Crooked Joe Biden?” Trump asked in a post Sunday. “Because they are Radical Left Lunatics, and they can’t conceive of their even more Liberal brother running as anything else?”

Several members of Kennedy’s family have been publicly critical of his campaign and have endorsed Biden instead. For his own part, RFK Jr. has sought to play down the apparent rift, saying many of his relatives are “supportive” of his campaign and that all of the family are “united in our love for each other.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump had made other attacks on Kennedy while offering his take on Bill Maher’s “really boring interview with RFK Jr.” that aired Friday. Trump said he’d concluded that “Junior’ is far more LIBERAL than Maher and, in fact, far more LIBERAL than anyone running as a Democrat.”

He added that the reason Kennedy “has no hope as a Democrat” is because “they were able to use their typically Fascist tactics of repression and throw him out of the Party, like a dog, because he was taking primary votes away from the the worst President in the history of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden.” “So now, Juniors’ a so-called Independent, but he’s not, he’s a Radical Left Lunatic, but trying to have it all ways,” he added.

The attacks followed a similar tirade Friday night, in which Trump branded Kennedy a Democrat “Plant” and a “Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden [...] get Re-Elected.” “A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him,” Trump wrote.

He later added: “I’d even take Biden over Junior’, because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse - But it would be dead either way.”