Trump Tears Into UAW President: ‘Get Rid of This Dope’

Donald Trump’s feud with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain shifted up a gear on Sunday with the former president calling the union boss a “STIFF” who is playing into the hands of China.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner’s screed came after Fain denounced Trump earlier in the day during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation. Explaining why his 400,000-member union decided to endorse President Joe Biden over Trump, Fain said Biden “stood with the American worker” while “Trump has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class.”

Fain’s comments echoed similar remarks he made last week after unveiling UAW’s endorsement of Biden, calling Trump “a scab” who “stands against everything we stand for as a union, as a society.”

“I had the great privilege of watching Shawn Fain, the President of the United Auto Workers, this morning on DeFace the Nation,” Trump began his post Sunday. “He is a real ‘STIFF’ who is selling the Automobile Industry right into the big, powerful, hands of China.”

Trump continued by claiming Fain “bought into Biden’s ‘vision’ of all Electric Vehicles, which require far fewer workers to make each car but, more importantly, are not wanted in large numbers by the consumer, and will ALL be made in China.” He added that he wants “every type of car” to be manufactured in the U.S. and would impose tariffs on China and others.

“Shawn Fain doesn’t understand this or have a clue,” Trump continued. “Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”