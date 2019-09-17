Trump Tells Rally Crowd They’re All ‘Better Looking’ Than They Were Three Years Ago

During a Monday night campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, President Donald Trump praised the looks of his supporters, claiming his election nearly three years ago was the reason they were all so attractive.

Rallying in a state that he lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, the president insisted that he was going to carry New Mexico in 2020 on the strength of his economic record.

“Wages in your state, New Mexico, are growing at a rate of much more than three percent a year, which is unheard of,” Trump boasted before expressing surprise that he has been in office since January 2017.

“It’s hard to believe, I’m here almost three years,” Trump exclaimed. “Can you believe how time is flying? Can you believe?!”

The president then looked across the audience and commented about how attractive his supporters had become.

“I don’t know about me, but you look all much better than you did three years ago,” he said to loud cheers.

“You look all much better than you did three years ago,” Trump continued. “You’re wealthier—and even with the #MeToo movement, I can’t say this but I’ll say it anyway—you’re all better looking, including the men. Including the men. Nah, you’re all looking good.”

After taking credit for how smoking hot MAGA nation is looking right now, the president went on to question how he lost New Mexico, since it is “doing better than any state in the United States.”

“Explain that one,” he wondered. “How do we lose that one? And yet, for whatever reason, it has been quite a while since a Republican won the state. But I think we are going to win this state easy.”