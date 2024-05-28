One of Trump’s Kids Is a No-Show at Dad’s ‘Very Sad Day’ in Court

Donald Trump was flanked by three of his children as he showed up for closing arguments in his hush-money trial Tuesday—but both Ivanka and Melania were noticeably absent as closing arguments got underway.

“Where’s Melania?” a reporter yelled at the former president as he headed into the court.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had previously shown their faces in court for their father—Eric most frequently of all—but Tiffany Trump’s presence on Tuesday appeared to underscore the significance of the jury soon entering into deliberations on a verdict. With closing arguments underway on Tuesday, jurors will soon have to decide whether Trump will become the first convicted former U.S. president.

Trump himself hinted at the gravity of the situation while speaking to reporters ahead of the hearing, declaring that “this is a very dangerous day for America. It’s a very sad day.”

That Ivanka and Melania did not show their faces on such an important day is perhaps all the more shocking in light of the revolving door of political allies Trump has brought with him to court. Dozens of members of Congress have put on shows of support for Trump at the courthouse, along with plenty of MAGA wannabes and even comedian Joe Piscopo, but his wife and daughter have not once made an appearance. Nor has his son-in-law and former top adviser Jared Kushner, who is living a lavish life with Ivanka in Florida.

Perhaps that is because they want no part in his potential return to the White House. After all, many of those who have turned up in Trump’s entourage are thought to be vying for some kind of political favor.

Ahead of closing arguments Tuesday, her dad’s trial appeared to be the furthest thing from Ivanka Trump’s mind as she shared photos and videos from a night-out in Las Vegas to see Adele with her 12-year-old daughter Arabella. The former White House adviser said back in late 2022 that she was leaving politics behind in order to “prioritize” her kids.

But even then she vowed to continue to “support” her father, something she now appears to be doing only in absentia.