Trump Unveils New MAGA Merch—Gold Sneakers and Perfume

First there were MAGA hats, shirts and flags… Now there are gold shoes.

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his newest line of self branded merch at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday as the new Trump Branded Shoes were introduced to go along with the other Trump clothing his supporters unabashedly wear.

The branded shoes include the gold “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker,” for $399, the white and gold athletic fit “POTUS 45” for $199, and the red athletic “T-Red Wave” for $199.

“I think it’s gonna be a big success,” Trump said, adding “that’s the real deal,” while holding up the gold shoes.

According to the website selling the shoes, the product is the result of a licensing agreement, giving 45Footwear the ability to use the former president’s name, image, and likeness. The company is also not affiliated with his campaign and no money from the sales of the products will go to the campaign, according to the companies website.

The sneakers are only available for three days and customers are limited to three pairs per customer.

The roll out of the new sneakers did not come without a fair share of trolling including from President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” said Michael Tyler, the Biden and Harris 2024 Communications Director.

In addition to the sneakers, the same company is rolling out Trump branded fragrance—Victory 47 Cologne and Victory 47 Perfume— both for $99.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in the day, the former president’s appearance at Sneaker Con was slammed by users on social media, so much so the event had to disable comments on some platforms.

In a statement they defended their decision to let Trump speak at the event saying their “mission is to support and promote sneaker culture through our worldwide live events and digital platforms,” and that they are “thankful and appreciative of the sneaker community, and recognize individuals who generate awareness and authentic sneaker related engagement towards our community.”

Trump’s appearance at Sneaker Con was not well received, and the audience had no trouble making themselves heard. “Wow, lot of emotion,” Trump said above the sound of riotous booing. “There’s a lot of emotion in this room.”

Trump is expected to head to Michigan where he will be speaking at another rally later Saturday night.

The appearances come a day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial.

The former president is expected to appeal the decision which bars him from seeking loans from financial institutions in New York for three years and includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any corporation in the state.