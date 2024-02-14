Trump Uses Valentine’s Day Message for Melania to Raise Cash

Former president Donald Trump has marked Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt message for wife Melania—as part of a fundraising email blasted to his supporters.

“Dear Melania,” the letter starts. “I LOVE YOU! Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J Trump.”

Those who clicked on one of three big red invitations to “send your love” were given the chance to write a “personalized message” to the former first lady—as well as donate to Trump’s campaign.

The fundraiser was sent out by Trump’s Save America PAC Joint Fundraising Committee, which is authorized by his campaign.

Trump met his third wife at a party in September 1998, while he was in the process of divorcing his second wife, Marla Maples.

The pair became engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in January 2005. They welcomed their only child together, Barron, in 2006.

Trump’s main Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, also offered her own Valentine’s Day message to her GOP rival.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I love dictators, and they love me too! Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world!” Haley’s presidential campaign wrote in an emailed statement.