Trump Voters Give Brutal Verdict on Future of MAGA
MAGA might be falling apart.
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Republicans are rattled following the 2026 midterm elections bloodbath, and a growing number of them are losing faith.
One in five people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 are confident that the next occupant of the White House will be a Democrat.
That is according to a new poll, which shows a broad sense of apathy amongst the party after a lackluster first half of Trump’s second term.
Politico polled 2,000 adults in the week after the midterm elections, finding almost twice as many voters believe a Democrat was bound to win in 2028 as those who don’t.
Only 60 percent of Republicans were still convinced the White House would remain red.
But Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 were exceedingly confident, with 87 percent convinced their party would regain the presidency.
What nobody seems sure about is who will secure either party’s nominations. With no clear frontrunner from either the Democrats or Republicans, debates and infighting are heating up behind closed doors.
Harris voters are split between wanting a “fighter” (43 percent), a “progressive” (40 percent), or a “creative” (30 percent).
A surprising takeaway from the poll was that Trump voters are less enthusiastic about competitive politics going forward.
Only 39 percent want another “fighter,” with 45 percent preferring a “conservative.”
Another point of contention is whether or not their next candidate should come from within Trump’s own inner circle.
Nearly three in 10 Trump voters said they would rather see someone outside the current administration emerge to win the next election. That support balloons to 46 percent among Trump voters who don’t identify as MAGA. In contrast, 82 percent of MAGA diehards would prefer someone inside Trump’s circle as the next president.
The GOP’s disastrous midterm election results–losing control of both the House and the Senate– completely upended the party’s expectations of what would come next.
Vice President J.D. Vance had long been considered the frontrunner to replace the 80-year-old president, but that future is no longer so clear. And Trump himself has remained coy about who he will endorse.
Vance is strongly tied to Trump and his near record-low approval ratings, the disastrous war in Iran, and voters massively rejecting the Republican Party and the MAGA movement as a whole.
But Vance has also split with Trump in blaming the midterm results on the war with Iran.
Trump’s own son is facing the same prospects, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey that asked Republican and Republican-leaning voters to rate a series of possible 2028 presidential contenders.
Donald Trump Jr. would make a “poor” candidate, according to 43 percent of those surveyed.
Just 12 percent considered him “excellent,” while 17 percent said he would make a “good” candidate.
Republicans on the Hill are growing increasingly vocal in support of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to throw his hat in the ring, but even that is not guaranteed.
Rubio has publicly ruled out a run for president if Vance announces a tilt in 2028, and insiders have also said the secretary would like an opportunity to step back from politics so that he can make some money in the private sector.
Chair of Michigan’s Shiawassee County Republican Party Dan McMaster said the party needs a candidate who is “as far away from Trump as possible.”
“And even then, I think it’s going to be a battle,” he told Politico.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.
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