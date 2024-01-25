Trump Warns All New Haley Donors: You’re ‘Permanently Barred From the MAGA Camp’

Donald Trump on Wednesday night added a twist to his usual attacks on Nikki Haley by extending his contempt to her donors, vowing to make sure that anyone who makes contributions to her campaign going forward will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

The former president lashed out the day after he triumphed over his last remaining rival for the 2024 GOP nomination in the New Hampshire primary, but not by enough for her to end her campaign. “Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country,” Trump began his latest screed on Truth Social. “Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots.”

“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT,” Trump wrote, before throwing more insults Haley’s way. “I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did,” he added, failing to note that it was he who made her an ambassador to the United Nations in the first place. “That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States.”

“When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out,’” Trump continued, before making his threat. “This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

Haley was apparently unperturbed by Trump’s efforts to cut off the lifeblood of her campaign.

“Well in that case…donate here,” the former South Carolina governor wrote in an X post replying to Trump’s threat, adding a link to a donation page. “Let’s Go!”

Trump used his post-New Hampshire victory speech to chastise Haley as an “imposter” who “did very poorly,” seemingly annoyed by her refusal to drop out of the race. Despite her loss in the Granite State and finishing third to the now ex-candidate Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses, Haley said Tuesday night that she would keep going. “This race is far from over,” she said. “There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

“I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy,” she added. “And now we’re the last ones standing next to Donald Trump.”