Trump Whined to Acting Attorney General: You’ll Do Nothing to Help Me ‘Overturn’ Election

On Jan. 3, days before Donald Trump’s supporters went on to ransack the U.S. Capitol, the president allegedly opened a high-stakes Oval Office meeting by complaining to his acting attorney general that he was doing nothing to help him “overturn” his election defeat to Joe Biden.

The extraordinary claim was made by former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen in an interim report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. It concludes that Trump and his top aides repeatedly put pressure on Justice Department officials to endorse his election conspiracy theories and help him reverse the result.

In one particularly egregious example, Rosen recalled that Trump opened an Oval Office meeting on the evening of Jan. 3 by complaining to the gathered officials: “One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election.” The meeting would end with several DOJ officials and White House counsel Pat Cipollone threatening to quit if Trump attempted to replace Rosen with a MAGA loyalist.

Overall, the interim report lists nine calls and meetings with Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue between mid-December and early January, during which Trump asked for help in his mission to overturn the election and remain in the White House.

The interim report concludes: “Beginning on the day former Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation and continuing almost until the January 6 insurrection, Trump directly and repeatedly asked DOJ’s acting leadership to initiate investigations, file lawsuits on his behalf, and publicly declare the 2020 election ‘corrupt.’”

