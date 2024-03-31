Trump Just Won’t Stop Attacking Hush-Money Judge’s Daughter

Donald Trump once again assailed the daughter of the judge overseeing his New York hush-money trial, this time sharing a news story with photos of his target on his social network.

Ranting on Truth Social on Saturday evening, the former president shared a link to a New York Post article about Loren Merchan, who leads a political consulting firm that works with Democrats. In his post, Trump once again claimed without evidence that Loren’s political work was proof her father, Judge Juan Merchan, was compromised and should be removed from his case.

“​​This is a disgrace to our Legal System. Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and recused, and this fake ‘case,’ only kept alive by the Highly Conflicted Judge, should be completely dismissed right away—THERE IS NO CASE, THERE IS NO CRIME,” he wrote.

It was his fourth attack on her in the last week. In the past, Trump has called her a “Rabid Trump Hater” and fixated on her career, arguing her political preferences were evidence that her father could not treat him fairly in a criminal trial.

“She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Leftists who Campaign on ‘Getting Trump,” he blathered in a Thursday rant.

Trump is under a limited gag order that bars him from publicly deriding prosecutors, court staff, and their family members, but the order doesn’t include Merchan and his daughter, making them the primary targets of Trump’s ire.

But Trump’s days of pummeling the Merchans may be numbered—on Thursday, in the wake of the Truth Social attacks, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg advised Judge Merchan to expand the gag order to include both himself and his daughter.

“The court should warn defendant that his recent conduct is contumacious and direct him to immediately desist. If defendant continues to disregard such orders, he should face sanctions under judiciary law,” Bragg’s letter, unsealed Friday, reads.

The hush-money trial is set to begin April 15.