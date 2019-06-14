What if Trump Won’t Leave the White House?

Donald Trump’s pronouncement that he would listen if a foreign power offered dirt on a political opponent is the latest in his never-ending stream of norm-breaking pronouncements. However, this is not just your everyday outrageous Trump statement. He aimed this dagger right at the heart of the republic.

Trump is establishing (rhetorically) the premise that it’s perfectly fine for foreign governments to influence our elections. He is normalizing the idea—possibly even inviting it.

Here’s what should happen: Republican leaders should publicly gather and forcefully declare: "The president is wrong. He is talking about something illegal. The Republican Party would absolutely not condone this in any way, shape, or form."