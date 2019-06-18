Trump’s 2020 Plan: Amplify White Supremacists and Promote Fear and Hate

When President Donald Trump officially kicks off his re-election campaign in Orlando Tuesday night, expect the worst. Trump knows he won in 2016 by spewing racism and bigotry; now he’s behind in the 2020 polls and has the power of presidency to amplify his vicious messaging. This will be more hateful than anything we’ve seen yet, or than most of us have even imagined.

This weekend, Trump gave a foul taste of what’s to come when he retweeted a notorious right-wing bigot in England who’d attack the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for creating “Londonistan”—a place that in reality is much safer than most big U.S. cities but in this telling is full of murderous Muslisms.

Katie Hopkins is banned from entering South Africa for her racist views, shared the stage with Holocaust deniers, and called for a “final solution” of Muslims in the U.K. after the 2017 Manchester bombing. She recently promoted an event featuring American Jared Taylor, a white supremacist, according to the SPLC, who has praised Trump for his efforts slowing “the dispossession of whites.”