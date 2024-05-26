Trump’s Cronies Are Prepared if He Loses Hush Money Case

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

While the jury is deliberating in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, his supporters are preparing the excuses should he be found guilty.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), whose constituency covers Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, this week suggested that a jury filled with New Yorkers could make it hard for Trump to receive a not guilty verdict.

“I do have concern with the jury simply because this is Manhattan where 85 percent rejected President Trump. These are people that did not like President Trump. So, I question whether he can have a fair trial simply because of the makeup of Manhattan,” she said.

The New Abnormal said it was clear that Republicans won’t accept the verdict as legitimate if he’s found guilty, and are set to claim that the trial was rigged.

“That’s all this is, it is just laying the groundwork for that. It’s the same playbook that Trump used leading up to the 2020 election,” co-host Andy Levy said. “My advice would’ve been to Donald Trump—don’t commit the crimes in Manhattan if you don’t want to be put on trial there.”

“Yeah. You should definitely commit crimes in, like, Alabama,” fellow co-host Danielle Moodie said.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re talking out of two sides of their mouth given this week Eric Trump took a picture and said, ‘look at all these Trump supporters in New York’ and then the other side is saying this,” producer Jesse Cannon said. “Let’s say there’s a hung jury in this trial, it’s going to be ‘Oh, it was a fair trial’ but if he’s found guilty they will say ‘we all know it was rigged.’”

Plus! Danielle Moodie speaks with Professor Jenn M. Jackson from Syracuse University about her new book Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism.

