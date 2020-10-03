Trump Doctor’s Rosy Briefing Turns Into Code Red Debacle

The first briefing by President Trump’s doctors since the public was told he has coronavirus raised serious questions about his medical condition and when he actually tested positive.

Standing outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Dr. Sean Conley labored to paint a rosy picture of Trump’s health even as he repeatedly dodged questions about whether the president ever needed supplemental oxygen or how high his fever went.

And minutes after the briefing was over, a source familiar with the president’s situation provided an anonymous and alarming statement to the White House pool report. The source appeared to be White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a reporter’s video of him briefing journalists.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” it said.

Both The New York Times and the Associated Press reported that Trump was given supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday, before he was taken to the hospital.

That clashed dramatically with the remarks by Trump’s pulmonologist, Dr. Sean Dooley, who said the president told him, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

The mixed messaging, evasion, and conflicting timeline marked a bizarre turn in the remarkable events that had unfolded since 12:54 a.m. Friday morning—when Trump revealed that he and first lady Melania Trump had COVID-19.

Conley dropped a bombshell Saturday by saying it had been 72 hours since Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, which would make it Wednesday—some 36 hours before the public was informed, and also before the president traveled to several campaign events.

Conley also said the team had “repeated testing” on Thursday afternoon after report of a close contact—raising the question of whether Trump received a rapid antigen test earlier but was not quarantined until they got confirmation from the slower but more accurate PCR swab.

Further muddying the timeline, another of Trump’s doctors, Dr. Brian Garabaldi, said Trump received a “special antibody therapy directed at the coronavirus” 48 hours ago—which would be Thursday morning, more than a day before the White House put out a memo to say the president had been given the experimental infusion.

The doctors declined to answer follow-up questions about the timing but, an hour later, the White House claimed that Conley and Garibaldi had misspoken and actually meant to say it was Day 3 since a Thursday night diagnosis and Day 2 since the antibody therapy.

There was, notably, no clarification from Conley or Walter Reed.

At the briefing, Conley clearly chose his words carefully to present a picture of stability and refused to provide some details about Trump’s illness.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley said, adding that the medical team is pleased with his progress.

He said Trump, 74, did not need supplemental oxygen Thursday, Saturday, or “when we were all here” on Friday—but he danced around the question of whether the president had been on oxygen at any point.

Conley also said Trump’s fever is gone, though he would not say how high his temperature had been. And he claimed his cardiac, liver and kidney function was normal.

The president’s oxygen-saturation rate was 96 percent, which is not in the danger zone. “He’s not having difficulty breathing or walking about,” Dooley added.

The president was initially said to have “mild” symptoms but, on Friday afternoon, he was flown to Walter Reed—out of an “abundance of caution,” the White House said—for tests and monitoring.

Melania, 50, still has only mild symptoms and did not go to the hospital.

The couple are two of eight people who contracted the coronavirus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, but other D.C. Republicans and Trumpworld figures who were not at that event—like Trump adviser Hope Hicks—have also tested positive in the last three days.