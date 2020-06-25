Trump’s Dying Politically Because No One Is Dying to See Him

History of a sort was made this weekend. Florida’s Ron DeSantis, unparalleled among Republican governors in his slavish devotion to the president, finally found a red line he couldn’t cross.

As the president was wishing testing would go away for the same reason I recently removed a scale from my bathroom, DeSantis said the surge in infections in his state couldn’t be explained away by testing. Cases have increased exponentially while testing has not. There’s even a big uptick in young people, karmic payback for DeSantis providing everything but kegs of Bud Light to lure beachgoers over spring break. In early May, DeSantis clocked 819 cases. He surpassed 5,508 in 24 hours on Tuesday.

Before any other governors could follow DeSantis and contradict the president, Trump ended much of the federal support for COVID-19 testing at the end of the month, proving that he more or less meant it when he said he’d asked staff to please slow it down in keeping with his theory that bad numbers now are worse than bad outcomes later. Aides rushed to say it was a joke, as if making light of a deadly virus was better than correcting the boss. That became harder when he insisted “I don’t kid.” The head-scrambling episode is another example of how, on the rare occasion Trump tells the truth, we can’t handle it.