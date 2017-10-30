Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort, to Be Indicted In Mueller Probe

Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and his longtime protégé Rick Gates, will reportedly become the first two Trump associates charged as a result of Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Just five months after Mueller opened his wide-ranging investigation into the Trump campaign, one of the president’s most high-profile advisers is facing charges, which will be unsealed later Monday.

Trump and his team have long tried to disassociate themselves from Manafort, whose ties with Russian and Ukrainian businessmen have come under greater scrutiny since he helped Trump secure the Republican nomination. But he was one of the most senior figures in the campaign for five months.

The Daily Beast has not yet confirmed that Manafort has agreed to surrender to authorities, but he was photographed arriving at the FBI office in Washington, D.C. early this morning.

The indictment, the first in the saga of Trump and Russia, comes barely five months after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special prosecutor. It is not expected to be the last. In addition to Manafort and Gates, Mueller’s team is also believed to have sufficient information to indict Mike Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser.

“There are two people I think just from press reporting that it is likely to be, either Mike Flynn or Paul Manafort,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the House intelligence committee, told ABC News on Sunday, ahead of any indictment.

Nor has Manafort received Mueller’s scrutiny strictly for their own alleged misdeeds. The impending prosecution creates substantial pressure on him and Gates to trade testimony or other cooperation against other Trump associates, or Trump himself, in exchange for leniency.

As well, the indictments have political salience. Trump and the Republican Party are now guaranteed to enter next year’s midterm elections with at least two prosecutions of senior Trump associates hanging overhead. Yet few congressional Republicans have shown an appetite to break with Trump beyond interpersonal blowups, and the louder Trump critics on the right, like Arizona Senator Jeff Flake and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, have chosen retirement instead of a bruising internecine fight.

Trump’s administration and congressional allies have engaged in a furious effort over the past week to change the subject to alleged Democratic misdeeds.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, cited the partial financing of opposition research by the consultancy Fusion GPS leading to an anti-Trump dossier by a Hillary Clinton campaign attorney as evidence that Clinton “colluded w/Russia.” Trump ally Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, announced Tuesday an investigation into an Obama-era uranium deal with Russia that other Trump allies have portrayed as a conspiracy to enrich the Clinton Foundation. Some Republicans, including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and pro-Trump publications, have called for Mueller’s resignation.

Additionally, the indictments are likely to further strain relations between Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions. The Alabaman was the first GOP senator to full-throatedly embrace Trump, whose anti-immigrant agenda and comfort with white-supremacy Sessions has long espoused. But the relationship soured after Trump blamed Sessions for the appointment of a special counsel—even attacking Sessions publicly as “very weak” on Trump’s favored enemies and musing that Sessions ought to resign for “disloyalty.”

Yet it was Trump’s drastic May 9 action that guaranteed Sessions and Rosenstein would appoint an independent prosecutor as Sessions had recused himself already, owing to Sessions’ meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. Trump on that day fired FBI Director James Comey, Mueller’s successor at the Bureau who was overseeing an investigation into Trump and Russia that was already nearly a year old. Trump initially misrepresented his rationale, aided by Rosenstein and Sessions, as stemming from Comey’s pre-election interference suggesting that the FBI might be prepared to bring charges against presidential rival Hillary Clinton, but told NBC’s Lester Holt that it was because of the Russia investigation.

“And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump said May 11.

Both the firing and Trump’s stated rationale prompted alarm that the president of the United States obstructed justice by cashiering the senior most official investigating him. Rosenstein himself reportedly gave an interview with Mueller’s team last month.

The mercurial Trump’s reaction to the indictments will become a central focus of official Washington. Trump has in the past flirted with firing Mueller and his team has attempted to discredit Mueller’s inquiry as ridden with conflicts of interest. Yet Trump attorney Ty Cobb has reportedly warned the president against escalating any opposition to Mueller, and Senator Lindsey Graham, another Republican who spars rhetorically with Trump, prepared legislation to prevent the president from cashiering the special prosecutor.