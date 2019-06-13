Trump Is a Walking, Talking National Security Danger

After two years of investigations, President Donald Trump remains unconvinced that there is anything wrong with accepting help from a foreign government to win an election.

During a television interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Trump said he would not tell the FBI if he were offered information on a political opponent from a foreign government. He said “Give me a break, life doesn’t work that way.” When reminded that FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that candidates should report contacts from foreign governments, Trump said, “The FBI Director is wrong.”

Trump later conceded that “maybe” he would go to the FBI if he thought that “something was wrong,” but only after he met with the foreign representative to listen.