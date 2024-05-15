Trump’s Gold-Plated Plane Clipped a Corporate Jet at Florida Airport, FAA Says

Donald Trump’s plane clipped a parked corporate jet at West Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The former president’s Boeing 757 had landed at the airport in Florida at around 1:20 a.m. and was taxiing when its winglet hit the rear elevator of the stationary VistaJet, the agency said. An FAA notice about the incident didn’t identify Trump as the owner of the 757 but it did disclose the tail number—N757AF—which is registered to DJT Operations I LLC and is clearly visible on the fuselage of his plane.

It’s not clear if Trump—who held a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday—was on board his plane at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, and the FAA report said the extent of damage was unclear.

“A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12,” an FAA spokesperson told WFLA.com in a statement. “While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.”

Trump paid a reported $100 million for his aircraft, which features a master bedroom, a guest suite, and a dining room. The plane, which was once owned by Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen, was customized to Trump’s particular taste in a six-month redesign after he bought it in 2010.

“Anything metal on that plane’s interior—lights, seat buckles, handles, latches, knobs—we did in 24-karat gold plating,” the head of a company involved in the overhaul told CNN in 2021.