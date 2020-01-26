Trump’s Got Some Big Election Concerns. Ukraine’s Not One.

President Trump has some big election concerns. And Ukraine is not one of them.

As the president finds himself embroiled in impeachment, several of the biggest vulnerabilities for his 2020 re-election campaign are popping up elsewhere. Earlier this month, Trump made an abrupt claim that he was a defender of protections for pre-existing conditions, in direct contrast to the legal and legislative actions his administration has taken. Then, reports surfaced showing him blowing up at his own cabinet secretary over the administration’s inability to get prescription drug prices under control. Most recently, he appeared to declare that entitlements were on the chopping block in his second term, before quickly moving to try and clean up the political mess he’d created.

Collectively, the moves underscore how different issues than those dominating the news cycle seem to be worrying the president heading into the election. While Trump continues to publicly lash out at Democrats over impeachment, he appears keenly aware of vulnerabilities elsewhere on the domestic policy front.