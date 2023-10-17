Trump’s Lawyers Aren’t Even Trying to Win His NY Fraud Case

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Lawyers for Donald Trump have seemingly abandoned any attempts to win the ongoing New York state fraud trial against the former president—instead taking to grandstanding in an attempt to plant “landmines” in the court record that they can bring up on appeal.

Those are the observations of The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery, who has been covering the trial for the past few weeks and joined The New Abnormal this week to discuss what he’s seen.

“It’s really clear at this point that what they want to do is waste time for the next three months all the way until the holidays, and then take it to an appellate court who might say, ‘Do it all over again,’” Pagliery said, bringing up the comments of Trump’s lead defense attorney, Christopher Kise, as an example of this strategy.

“[Kise] has spent quite a bit of time in the past two weeks speaking down to the judge and using a very condescending tone … saying something like, ‘I have never in my 30-year career seen anyone make this kind of judgment call. I think it’s gonna reflect very poorly when we appeal this in a few months,” Pagliery added. “You can tell he’s no longer talking to the judge. He’s talking to the court reporter to make sure that word for word, this can be brought up months from now in appellate court.”

Then, Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt (I, joins the program to discuss her fight for abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights, among other things—as well as her experiences in a legislative body she’s come to view as “unserious.”

“I thought that I would be working with people in an institution that was serious, that took evidence seriously, that really cared about what was best for Nebraskans and our neighbors,” she said. “And I mean, it’s banging your head against the wall. It’s unserious, it’s unreal. It’s premised on all of these manufactured toxic social issues. It’s completely cynical.”

