Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Judge Aileen Cannon Faces Her Moment of Truth

Donald Trump's attorneys are doing what they always do: delay, delay, delay.

Team Trump’s latest attempt to stall centers around their push to hold the Mar-a-Lago classified documents trial after the 2024 election, claiming that the schedule just won’t work with the former president’s ability to campaign for president.

“When I saw that 10-page filing from Trump’s lawyers, it’s a laughable piece of work,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tells co-host Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

The decision to delay ultimately rests on Judge Aileen Cannon—whose impartiality has already been called into question.

But Kirschner says it’s not the time to lose faith in the justice system.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“I’m not prepared to say she’s going to give in to Donald Trump's demands,” Kirschner says. “If she does, I think that might inspire the prosecutors to file a motion to have her removed from the case… That’s what I’m hoping for and almost expecting.”

Plus! Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump joins the show to explain the wild saga of Gal Luft and his connection to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer. Bump explains that it’s not actually clear if Luft has any new dirt on Hunter and Joe Biden at all, despite his fervent claims.

“There is no evidence that Gal Luft has evidence against the Bidens or that the FBI willfully buried it. I mean, look, if they were gonna bury this thing, why wouldn’t they have just buried it?”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.