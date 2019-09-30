Trump’s March of the Hard-Right Judges: The Latest Nominee Opposes In-Vitro Fertilization

While the world was focused on impeachment, the GOP’s ongoing effort to stock the federal bench with conservative ideologues proceeded apace last week with Sarah Pitlyk, a nominee for the district court in the eastern part of Missouri, whose opposition to reproductive rights goes far beyond the standard fare of rolling back Roe v Wade.

She will, once confirmed as expected, forge new frontiers defending “personhood” of embryos and opposing in vitro fertilization and surrogacy.

In her hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee—it didn’t vote on her that day; the vote is pending—Democrats asked about her opposition to reproductive technology, and whether she could be fair to people who came into her courtroom with very different views.