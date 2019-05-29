Trump’s Most Brazen Flunky Isn’t Who You Think

President Donald Trump barreled through yet another norm when he campaigned against Joe Biden on foreign soil, using Kim Jong Un as his wingman.

That would be yet another legitimate reason for removing Trump from office, if he weren’t exempt under what’s known as the Hatch Act, barring public servants from political activity. If, for instance, an aide had written that broadside, the aide would be subject to removal. That’s how serious the Hatch Act—officially An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities—is.

Or was until HUD honcho Lynne Patton blew off violations of it with a profane tweet of her own.