Trump’s Stance on Abortion Is Likely to Change Come November

Donald Trump on Monday released a video laying out his thoughts on abortion, claiming he wants it to be left up to the states instead of enacting a national abortion ban. And while the former president has previously been relatively vague on his abortion stance, The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy says we should be cautious about cementing Trump’s position on the issue.

“Take whatever he said and just throw it in the trash because he will do or say whatever he thinks is politically expedient,” Levy said, reminding listeners: “Remember this is Donald Trump that back in… 2016 during the primaries, said that women who got abortion should face some form of ‘punishment.’”

He adds: “Look, whatever he said today, that is probably not going to be where he is on it come November.”

Then, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project, Cody Wofsy, fills us in on everything we need to know about Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB4), an immigration law that even those supporting it have said may have gone too far.

Wofsy describes the bill as a “radical anti-immigrant law” that “sets up an entire new state system of regulating immigrants and authorizing deportation, essentially bypassing the whole federal immigration scheme.”

Plus! Journalist and host of the It's Christmastown podcast, Jeb Lund, joins the show to discuss his latest piece, In the wake of Florida's 'War on Woke,' Republicans return to terrorizing the underclass, and answers the question of whether the state’s GOP, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is actually backing off of the issue.

