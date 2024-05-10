Trump’s Ties to Big Oil Just Got Even More Terrifying

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump’s promise to oil bosses at a Mar-a-Lago meeting last month, in which he reportedly spoke bluntly of a “deal” with executives that would see him scrap troublesome environmental regulations “on day one” if they raised $1 billion to get him back in the White House, not only shocked the executives involved, but The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, too. But perhaps for different reasons.

“These Republicans… I’m certain will turn around and raise a billion dollars for him, because at the end of the day, they don’t care,” Moodie reacts. “They’ll drink their bottled water and they’ll have their safe zones, and it’ll be the rest of us that will succumb to the environment that they will create, that will be cancerous, that will be disease-filled. That will just be horrific. But that’s what they want.”

According to Levy, Trump “understands transactional [relationships]. He understands how these guys think, and he knows what they want to hear. And you’re absolutely right, they probably will go out and raise a billion dollars for him.”

Plus! Tara McGowan, the founder and publisher of Courier, joins us to talk about modern media and journalism and why the old adage, ‘your most trusted source for news,’ doesn’t work in the current climate.

Then, Chris Geidner, the publisher of the Law Dork newsletter, explains why even under the best scenario, a second Trump term would be disastrous for our judicial system.

