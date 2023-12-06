The 10 Wisconsin Republicans who falsely signed on to documents claiming that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the winner of the 2020 election agreed to a civil settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state’s actual electors, according to court filings.

The Republicans agreed to never again serve as electors in any election where Trump is on the ballot as well as in the 2024 election and agreed to withdraw the fake elector documents submitted in the wake of the 2020 election, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

“We oppose any attempt to undermine the public’s faith in the ultimate results of the 2020 presidential election,” the electors said in the settlement. “We hereby withdraw the documents we executed on Dec. 14, 2020, and request that they be disregarded by the public and all entities to which they were submitted.”

The initial lawsuit alleged the electors “conspired to defraud the United States,” accused them of setting the stage for the Jan. 6 riot, and said they “inflicted lasting damage on Wisconsin’s civic fabric.” Plaintiffs sought a maximum of $200,000 from each false elector.

The final settlement included no such fine but contained an admission by the electors that Biden was the rightful winner of the 2020 election and an agreement to help the Department of Justice with other cases pertaining to efforts to overturn Biden’s victory.