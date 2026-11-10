 Skip to main content
SECOND TIME LUCKY?

Trump’s Worst Flop Issues Pledge About Job She Thirsted For

The failed MAGA mouthpiece was rumored to be plotting a comeback.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia arrives to hold her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, October 13, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Cameron Adams

MAGA flop Katie Zacharia has issued a shock new pledge about the Trump-adjacent job she thirsted for.

Zacharia, 41, was the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it White House Press Secretary for just five days last month, supremely botching the role as President Trump’s key mouthpiece.

She did, however, set a record for the briefest role as White House press secretary in history. Her debut briefing on Oct. 13 lasted a mere 14 minutes, and she fielded only three questions and accidentally called her husband “my president.”

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia conducts her first briefing where she addressed issues including the resignation of Kimberly Guilfoyle, U.S. ambassador to Greece, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during her first of just five days on the job.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Her fate was sealed when even Fox News host Sean Hannity uncharacteristically questioned her abilities in a humiliating interview, with Zacharia exiting the role the following day.

While the critical role remains vacant, Zacharia quickly shut down claims that surfaced Monday that she wanted a make-good shot to do the job properly and impress Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

Katie Zacharia during her tense sit-down with Piers Morgan on Uncensored.
ROBOT WARS

Failed MAGA Mouthpiece Melts Down After Trainwreck Interview

Briana Charles

A new report in The New York Post cited three close sources to Trump who said Zacharia was undertaking a charm offensive on Miller. It also claimed she took on the role of helping anchor election coverage for Right Side Broadcasting Network in the vain hope that the president would be impressed by her talents, let her do some damage control, and return to the White House.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, October 13, 2026.

Katie Zacharia is rumored to be attempting to return to Trump's orbit.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“She said it out loud,” the Post quoted the source saying. “It’s absurd. Truly embarrassing.”

Zacharia dismissed the report on Monday, telling TMZ, “I maintain a loyal and great relationship with the President, but this story is utterly fake.”

Katie Zacharia stays frosty under Piers Morgan’s questioning.
SYSTEM FAILURE

Failed MAGA Mouthpiece Glitches as She’s Grilled on Trump

Briana Charles

The Republican then attacked the Rupert Murdoch-owned Post, adding, “They’re spreading abject lies from anonymous sources. Reporters that are complicit in continuing to spread fake news and lies are a big problem and are a part of why people don’t trust the media. I am not auditioning for the role.”

She had not finished trying to correct the narrative, sharing TMZ’s story on her X account, saying the publication is “correcting DC beltway lies from `anonymous sources.’”

Katie Zacharia posts about rumors of her returning to her failed position.

Katie Zacharia posts about rumors of her returning to her failed position.

Katie Zacharia/X

Taking another swing at the media, she said, “Reporters and outlets pushing abject falsehoods from anonymous sources are complicit in the fake news machine—and a big reason Americans no longer trust the media. I’m not auditioning for the role. Claims that I’m trying to get my old job back as President Trump’s White House Press Secretary are utterly fake.”

She put some sentences in bold, seemingly for impact.

Katie Zacariah speaking with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty after her departure from the White House.
HIT JOB

Fired MAGA Mouthpiece Rips Hypocrite Fox Star Over Ambush

Christopher Buchanan

Zacharia was also active in the comment section under her post, defending TMZ “for correcting the dc beltway filth.” Another X user told her, “given the s---show at the White House” she would be “out of your mind” to think about returning to the job.

The user added, “People are calling you Madam Secretary. So just walk away, take care of your family, and enjoy the title for the rest of your life.” Zacharia replied only with the rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

A demonstrator holds a sign featuring former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during a "No Kings" protest at Falls Park on the Reedy on October 17, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina.

A demonstrator holds a sign featuring former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during a "No Kings" protest at Falls Park on the Reedy on October 17, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Around an hour later, Zacharia was still discussing the report on X. “I find it quite ironic that after Friday’s Chief of Staff change—Susie out, Miller in—the only thing these ‘anonymous White House sources’ can do is leak more fake news about me. Sad!”

On Monday, President Trump again claimed offering the press secretary role to UFC CEO Dana White was a joke that went wrong.

After being called up by Trump, White took to the famous podium and stated “I have zero political aspirations.”

Play Video

When asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if he had declined the job, White said, “I don’t tell the president ‘no’ to anything. No, I didn’t say ‘No’. Literally every media outlet was calling me and I didn’t want to be disrespectful and say anything until he said something first.”

Trump made the post on Truth Social on Saturday. He explained on Monday, “We were having a very bad press day and I said... ‘I think I’m going to get Dana White to be my new press secretary.’”

Even though he posted the claim on social media, Trump said, “I sent it to a group of the press and that was it... and then they wrote the story as though I wasn’t kidding... anyway we thought we’d have a little fun and we bought Dana here. He would be fantastic.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW