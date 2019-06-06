PAY DIRT

Trumpworld Lobbyists Cut Check to Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Investigator’

A payment to Global Energy Producers’ Lev Parnas was revealed in federal court proceedings, in which a former partner is attempting to recoup money over a movie deal gone bad.

Lachlan Markay

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

One of the most influential lobbying firms in Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. cut a five-figure check late last year to a Ukrainian-born businessman who has assisted the president’s team in efforts to dig up dirt on leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The firm, Ballard Partners, wrote a check for $22,500 in September to Lev Parnas, an executive at the firm Global Energy Producers. Parnas and his partner at the company, Igor Fruman, have teamed up with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to solicit damaging information in Ukraine about Biden and his son Hunter. Giuliani confirmed that he’s worked with both men in an interview with PAY DIRT last week.

Lachlan Markay

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.