Erin Ryan is still gone. Ben Collins is dying. So Gideon Resnick called in better people for an Earth Day special episode on Bigfoot, chemtrails, and the government plot to control the weather. Anna Merlan (@annamerlan), reporter for Gizmodo Media Group, and Greg Howard (@greghoward88), David Carr fellow at The New York Times, were the better people we hired to do the show this week.

Find out today on Truther.

