Take 30% Off Our Favorite At Home Workout Device

Scouted Contributor Steven John writes that this set of straps revolutionized his home gym, providing countless new exercises to help him get into shape.

Home gyms are tricky, but the best equipment, in my opinion, always has one stand out feature: when you’re not using it you don’t even notice it’s there. The TRX system is easily stored when not in use, but when you are using it, well, it’s easy to set up, offers tons of different exercises, and even comes with an app to show you how to do them correctly.

