Tuberville Thought ‘Housewife’ Katie Britt Did ‘Very Well’ With SOTU Rebuttal

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Friday showered his Senate colleague Katie Britt with some strange praise for her GOP response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, calling her a “housewife” in multiple interviews.

Britt has been skewered by both Republicans and Democrats for her speech, which sources told The Daily Beast caused a firestorm in GOP circles after she spoke from her kitchen in a cadence more fitting for an SNL skit than a strong rebuttal to Biden.

Tuberville tried to have his colleague’s back in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, remarking that he thought she did “very well,” especially “considering the circumstances.”

It was his Tuberville’s next comments that have him catching flak, however, as he called Britt, a U.S. senator and lawyer, a “housewife.”

“She’s a mom. She’s a housewife. She’s around people at a young age,” Tuberville said. “And if you just see what the left is doing, they’re going after families.”

Calling Britt a housewife doesn’t appear to have been merely a slip of the tongue. Tuberville tripled down on the statement, calling her a housewife again in interviews with Newsweek and HuffPost.

“She was given the role of a mom, given the mom approach, you know, the housewife,” he said, according to Newsweek. “I thought she did good. I mean, what else are you going to do? She talked about, you know, family and the direction that she would like to see the country go, and I thought she did good.”

HuffPost reported that Tuberville said Britt was “picked as a housewife, not just a senator.”

Britt, 42, has been gaining steam as a potential vice president pick by Trump. Her office did not address Tuberville’s comments on Friday.