Tucker Sneers That George Floyd’s Sister Is ‘The Obvious Choice’ for Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

Tucker Carlson hit another low mark on Wednesday night when he said that President Joe Biden only cares about race and gender when it comes to nominating a Supreme Court justice and thus should select the sister of George Floyd, the Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Carlson opened his show reacting to the news that Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will retire when the court ends its term in June, and noted that Biden has repeatedly stated his intention to nominate a Black woman to the high court.

“But which Black woman, exactly? Biden didn’t tell us,” a peeved Carlson said. “Biden didn’t mention the Supreme Court nominee’s legal qualifications or judicial philosophy or ability to perform one of the most important jobs in the country. He didn’t even tell us she was a nice person. All he said was she’s going to be Black and she’s going to be female, because to him, that’s all that matters.”

Thus, Carlson continued, Bridget Floyd would be “the obvious choice,” he declared. “She is not a judge or a lawyer or whatever, but in this case, who cares? Clearly, that’s not the point anymore – this law stuff.”

Judges widely believed to be on Biden’s shortlist include Ketanji Brown Jackson of the court of appeals for the Washington, D.C. circuit, as well as Leondra Kruger, an associate justice of the California Supreme Court.

At another point in his monologue, Carlson facetiously asked why other types of people aren’t under consideration for the post.

“Where is Biden’s Pacific Islander nominee?” he asked. “Why isn’t there an American Indian on the court? Or a genderqueer? Or someone from the chronic fatigue syndrome community or a justice with cognitive disabilities? Why isn’t there an Afghan refugee under consideration?”

Ahead of Carlson’s show, Fox News figures responded to the news of Breyer’s coming retirement by wildly speculating about the idea of Biden nominating Vice President Kamala Harris to take his seat on the high court.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to discuss any potential candidates, saying only that Biden remains committed to running for reelection with Harris.