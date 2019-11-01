Tucker Carlson Gets Really Strange: Schiff Wrote ‘Steamy’ Impeachment Letters ‘With His Own Body Fluids’

At the top of his primetime show Thursday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a stab at satire—and things quickly got extremely weird and very gross.

Reacting to the House of Representatives voting earlier in the day to make the impeachment inquiry into President Trump official, Carlson took aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has become a favorite target of Trump and his allies due to his outsize role in the impeachment process.

Noting that Thursday’s vote fell almost completely along party lines, the Fox News host claimed Schiff was “ecstatic” that impeachment was moving forward before sharing a supposedly sarcastic story.

“He has spent years obsessing over impeachment like it was a young Jodie Foster,” Carlson said, referencing John Hinckley, who was infatuated with the actress and attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan to impress her.

“Colleagues say he has pictures of impeachment taped to the walls of his bedroom,” Carlson continued. “He’s believed to have written it steamy unhinged letters with his own body fluids. So, for Schiff, today’s vote was thrilling, in ways that only a court-appointed psychiatrist could fully appreciate.”

After turning the ick factor all the way up to eleven, Carlson then played a clip of Schiff plainly stating that the House vote was a “solemn day” and that House Democrats took “no joy” in moving down this road. Carlson said Schiff was just pretending that “it was not the happiest day” of his life.

“‘We take no joy in this,’” Carlson scoffed. “Of all the many lies told at public expense in Washington, D.C., and there are many, that might be the most hilariously brazen of all in at least a generation, for those of you keeping track at home. In fact, for Democrats, impeachment is like winning the lotto on Christmas.”