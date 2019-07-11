Tucker Carlson Guest: Ilhan Omar ‘Would Be a Member of the KKK’ If She Weren’t in Congress

A night after Fox News host Tucker Carlson sparked widespread outrage for claiming Somalia-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is “living proof” that America’s immigration laws are “dangerous,” a guest of his claimed the Muslim lawmaker would be a white supremacist if she weren’t in Congress.

Lawfare Project founder Brooke Goldstein, who describes herself as a human rights lawyer, was responding to Carlson’s criticism of Omar’s stance on Israel when she made the comments.

“Her remarks on Israel reveal something perhaps about what she believes about the world,” Carlson said. “What do you think those remarks tell us?”

Goldstein immediately went off.

“First of all, this is a woman who called you a white supremacist and the irony there is that if she wasn’t a member of Congress, she would be a member of the KKK,” she said.

Many on social media were quick to question how a progressive Somalian-American Muslim woman could join the Ku Klux Klan (or be welcomed by the white supremacist group).

Goldstein went on to say that Omar has “built a career on attacking American Jews” and “hides behind the fact” that she’s a woman and Muslim, claiming the Democratic congresswoman can accuse anyone who criticizes her of being “Islamophobic and racist.”

After decrying the BDS movement as anti-Semitic and “illegal commercial discrimination,” Goldstein ended the segment by saying the rise of anti-Semitism on the left is a “national emergency” and Omar “is a small part of it and a symptom of it.”

“She certainly is a visible symptom of it,” Carlson added.

Prior to heading to a commercial break, meanwhile, Carlson addressed Omar’s tweet calling for an advertiser boycott of Fox News in light of his latest incendiary remarks on immigration. (The Fox host has been the target of a sustained ad boycott since late last year over anti-immigration remarks.)

“We noted at the beginning of the show that Ilhan Omar is trying to take this show off the air,” Carlson declared. “Shut us up, silence us. We want to reassure you that it is not going to happen. Why? Because we work at Fox News and they’ve got our back and we are thankful for that.”