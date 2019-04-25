Tucker Carlson Guest: Islam Is the ‘Most Hateful, Intolerant Religion on Earth’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson began his program Wednesday night by taking aim at Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for criticizing Vice President Mike Pence on the campaign trail, only for his guest to take that opportunity to call Islam the “most hateful, intolerant religion on Earth.”

During his opening monologue, Carlson portrayed the South Bend, Indiana, mayor as engaging in a “fake feud” with Pence, the former Indiana governor, solely to portray himself as a victim because of his homosexuality. (The vice president is known for his embrace of anti-LGBT policies, both as veep and governor.) The Fox News host, meanwhile, contrasted Buttigieg’s criticisms of Pence with the vice president saying kind words about the mayor.

After ending his monologue by suggesting Buttigieg isn’t truly Christian because he supports “late-term abortion and attacking people who have been kind to him,” the Fox host welcomed conservative journalist and frequent guest Chadwick Moore. Asked how Buttigieg could be seen as a victim since he “went to Harvard and is a Rhodes scholar,” Moore invoked Brunei’s law of punishing homosexuality with death.

“The way he speaks about the vice president you would think that Sultan of Brunei was holding the office,” Moore said as Carlson chuckled. “Of course, the true enemies of gay people in this world. Unlike the present administration, which I might add, as you know, the administration announced an effort to work to decriminalize homosexuality around the globe. Vice President Pence is behind this.”

Moore, who is also gay, went on to chastise Buttigieg for pushing a “hate hoax” against Pence, claiming the South Bend mayor only criticized Pence to “pay his woke penance” and “appease himself to journalist and the most unhinged activists on his side.”

The pair went on to say Buttigieg should just act more like President Trump and be an “honest, straight talker” and vouch for Pence’s “gentle, meek character,” Moore claimed the vast majority of Christians who are opposed to same-sex marriage still believe homosexual couples “should have the same civil rights, but we don’t like the word marriage being used because of our faith.”

“Why is it Christians, though?” Carlson wondered.

Moore replied that liberals “despise Christianity because America is founded on Christian values,” adding that while “lefties don’t like any kind of religion” they “choose Islam” because “the enemy of their friend is their friend.”

“Exactly,” Carlson responded.

“So, they will stand up for the most hateful, intolerant—in places of the world, obviously not all Muslims, but the most hateful, intolerant religion on Earth,” Moore continued. “Where, you know, every single nation where gays are murdered, there's seven of them, it ain’t Indiana Christians who are running those nations, Mayor Buttigieg.”

“It’s not?” Carlson sarcastically replied before ending the segment.