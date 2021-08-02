Tucker Carlson Has Seth MacFarlane Once Again Asking Why ‘Family Guy’ Is Still on Fox

Seth MacFarlane has taken another swipe at his longtime corporate overlord. On Sunday the comedian fired off a frustrated, if vague, tweet about Fox host Tucker Carlson’s “latest opinion piece,” which he said “once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network.”

“Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore,” MacFarlane wrote. ‘The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

It’s unclear which specific Carlson take MacFarlane might have disliked, and there are far too many possible answers for us to try and get to the bottom of it here. But this is not the first time MacFarlane has expressed disdain for his old network home. Last spring he called out Laura Ingraham for her “insane” claim that the Washington Post wanted COVID-19 lockdowns to continue indefinitely. The “affair” MacFarlane mentions with NBC refers to the $200 million overall deal he signed with NBCUniversal months before the Ingraham dust-up—an apparent step away from his old broadcast standby.

MacFarlane also spoke out against Fox in 2018, along with other creators like Judd Apatow, after Fox News hosts including Carlson defended Donald Trump’s child separation policy at the U.S. Southern border.

Fox Entertainment remained part of the larger Fox family after Disney bought portions of the company in 2019. Along with Family Guy, which has already received a renewal for its 21st season on the network, MacFarlane created The Orville, which has since moved to Hulu, and American Dad, which now airs new episodes on TBS. Given MacFarlane’s apparent frustration, perhaps Peter Griffin and the family will be the next to move.