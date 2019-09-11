Tucker Carlson: John Bolton Is a ‘Man of the Left’ and One of Trump Admin’s ‘Most Progressive People’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened his primetime show Tuesday night by celebrating the ouster of National Security Adviser John Bolton, claiming that the hawkish neo-conservative was actually a “man of the left” and a progressive.

Carlson, who privately advised President Donald Trump earlier this year to ignore Bolton and not take military action against Iran, said that Bolton leaving the Trump administration was “great news for America.”

“Especially for the large number of young people who would have been killed in pointless wars if Bolton had stayed on the job,” the Fox News star added. “They may not be celebrating tonight but they should be.”

After highlighting a handful of Democrats and Republicans who criticized the president’s firing of Bolton, Carlson went on to recount the time he interviewed Bolton. Claiming Bolton practiced “selective amnesia” during their conversation, the Fox News host then said his interview with the now-former national security adviser revealed Bolton was a raging liberal.

“Rather than justify or even explain his own record, Bolton brags that he spent a lot of time on the job,” Carlson declared. “If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left.”

“There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the elite force of government,” he continued. “That’s an assumption of the left. Not the right. Don’t let the mustache fool you. John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration.”

Interestingly, while Carlson was dancing on Bolton’s grave, accusing Democrats of supporting him, and tying the extreme neo-con to the left, he didn’t once mention that Bolton spent over a decade as a Fox News contributor before Trump hired him.