You might have thought that after describing Donald Trump as a “demonic force,” Tucker Carlson’s interview with the former president might get a little spicy. Sadly, however, this dish was the blandest of the bland.

In Trump’s first interview since his arraignment in Manhattan last week, the Fox host just “sat there like a puppet” and allowed Trump to go on a diatribe, according to hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

The interview came a month after revelations that Carlson privately said he hated “Trump passionately,” which were surfaced thanks to Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

“This was Tucker being a good little submissive,” Levy says of Carlson’s Trump interview, adding, “These are the people who pride themselves on being the so-called alpha males and stuff like that. So it was absolutely hilarious to have Carlson sitting there and literally taking his punishment for being a bad boy, because that’s exactly what this was. This was not an interview… Tucker just sat there and nodded. And that’s all he does.”

Then, Rolling Stone’s culture writer, Miles Klee, joins the podcast to confirm that when companies go woke, they don’t really go broke—despite what large swaths of the right may have you believe.

Klee says that companies like Bud Light, in the wake of the latest Dylan Mulvaney partnership, have even more to gain and may even profit from the outrage.

“It is really hard to commit to a boycott… especially when we’re talking about these companies that have basically become monopolies,” Klee said, describing companies like Anheuser-Busch, Coors, and even Disney, who have all copped it for being too woke.

Plus! The Daily Beast’s political reporter Ursula Perano joins the show to discuss her story on the Montana GOP and its plan to defeat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) by changing election rules.

“For a lot of folks, particularly Democrats in and outside of the state, it's not passing the smell test,” Perano says.

“There was this perception that even the Republicans in the state legislature were like, ‘Ugh, I don't know, this is just so blatant, you know, it's very obvious what's going on here.’”

